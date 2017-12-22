Miller (ankle) was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Miller looked to be on track to play last Sunday after logging a full practice, but he was ultimately held out after suffering a setback. Miller has been out since Week 4, and if he's unable to play Sunday in New England, he may be headed for injured reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories