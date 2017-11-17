Bills' John Miller: Ruled out Sunday
Miller (ankle) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Glenn left practice Thursday with an ankle injury, and after being unable to give it a go Friday, he'll be held out this weekend. Ryan Groy will serve as the primary reserve at guard in Miller's absence.
