Bills' John Miller: Set to sit Sunday
Miller (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Colts, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Miller hasn't played since Week 4, but since he's used in a reserve role, his absence doesn't shake up the offensive dynamic.
