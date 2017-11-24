Bills' John Miller: Won't play Sunday
Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
This will be Miller's second straight absence after leaving practice last Thursday with an ankle injury. Ryan Groy will likely once again be the primary reserve at guard on the Bills' offensive line in Miller's absence.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...