Bills' John Miller: Won't play Week 15
Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
After returning to practice Wednesday, Miller looked like he could be trending toward suiting up in a game for the first time since Week 4. Unfortunately for the reserve guard, he suffered a setback with his ankle during Wednesday's session that will keep him sidelined for yet another week. If Miller fails to progress quickly from this latest aggravation, the Bills could consider shifting him to injured reserve.
More News
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.