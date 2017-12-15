Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

After returning to practice Wednesday, Miller looked like he could be trending toward suiting up in a game for the first time since Week 4. Unfortunately for the reserve guard, he suffered a setback with his ankle during Wednesday's session that will keep him sidelined for yet another week. If Miller fails to progress quickly from this latest aggravation, the Bills could consider shifting him to injured reserve.