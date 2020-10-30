Feliciano is expected to make his season debut Week 8 against New England after being absent from the Bills' injury report Thursday, Jenna Callari of Buffalo WKBW-7 reports.

Feliciano hasn't suited up since Buffalo's wild card-exit to the Texans, having subsequently undergone offseason shoulder surgery and a lengthy rehab progress. The 28-year-old kicked off 2020 on injured reserve, but he may be immediately welcomed back into the starting fold for an AFC East clash with the Patriots, as Cody Ford deals with a knee injury.