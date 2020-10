Feliciano, who has yet to play this season due to chest surgery, was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.

We'll see how Feliciano practices this week before we size up his availability for what's about to be a very important game for the team against the Patriots. It's a good time for the starting lineman to get back in the lineup, as the rest of the line has started to have some injury issues and spotty play, plus the Bulls released starter Quinton Spain last week.