Feliciano (undisclosed) isn't listed on Tuesday's injury report.

Feliciano suffered the unspecified injury during Sunday's win over the Steelers, but it apparently wasn't an injury worthy of concern. The 27-year-old should work in his usual starting spot at right guard Week 16.

