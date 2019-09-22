Feliciano (neck) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Feliciano picked up the injury in the second half, but it's unclear how he suffered the injury. With the 27-year-old sidelined, expect Spencer Long to continue to fill it at the right guard position for the remainder of the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories