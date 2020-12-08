site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Jon Feliciano: Expected to return
Feliciano is probable to return to Monday's game against the 49ers due to a knee injury.
Feliciano suffered the injury in the first half, but it appears as though he'll be able to return to the contest, which is great news for Buffalo.
