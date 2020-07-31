Feliciano suffered a chest injury that required surgery, potentially keeping him out for two or three months, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Feliciano had surgery in January to repair a torn rotator cuff, with the expectation he'd be ready to make the Week 1 start at right guard. He now figures to miss a good chunk of the 2020 campaign, likely landing on the PUP list or injured reserve. The Bills at least boast solid line depth, with projected backups Spencer Long, Evan Boehm and Daryl Williams each having at least 21 NFL starts to his name.