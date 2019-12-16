Play

Feliciano picked up an undisclosed injury in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Feliciano was escorted to the sideline by trainers, though it's a good sign that he was was able to walk off under his own power. His return should be considered questionable, with Spencer Long taking over at right guard.

