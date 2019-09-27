Play

Feliciano (neck) practiced fully Friday following two limited sessions earlier this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran offensive lineman has made a quick turnaround following what looked like a scary injury. The Bills could use him manning his starting right guard spot this week, as they face a team that hasn't allowed a single offensive touchdown to date.

