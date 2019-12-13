Play

Feliciano did not practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

At least the starting guard will have a short flight and an extra half-day to try and get healthy, as the Bills square off against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, a game with big playoff implications for each side.

