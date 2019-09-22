Feliciano is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a neck injury.

It's unclear how Feliciano picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss valuable snaps. With the veteran sidelined, Spencer Long is the likely adversary to fill in at the right guard position.

