Feliciano (chest) returned to practice Wednesday, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.
The offensive lineman may still have some time to go as far as an actual return, as he's been out since very early in training camp after suffering a significant injury. Coach Sean McDermott said Feliciano "will begin practicing today, in some capacity." The veteran was a starter on the offensive line last season and could start to see playing time -- and perhaps significant playing time -- by the end of the month, as the Bills have already done some reshuffling with their offensive line over the first four games.