Bills' Jon Feliciano: Starts off full
Feliciano, who briefly left Monday's win over the 49ers due to a knee injury, practiced fully Wednesday.
Feliciano's injury didn't look too good at first, but it appears he's none the worse for wear and the Bills will have their normal group back for Sunday's big game against the Steelers.
