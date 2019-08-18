Bills' Jon Feliciano: Suits up Friday
Feliciano (shoulder) played 18 offensive snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Feliciano had been dealing with the shoulder injury since Aug. 4, but made a healthy return to the field. He was able to start the game, which suggests that he has the upper hand in his battle for the starting right guard spot over Spencer Long. Expect the battle to continue has the schedule inches closer to Week 1.
