Feliciano underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder Wednesday, Matt Parrino of NYup.com reports.

Feliciano initially suffered the injury during training camp prior to the 2019 season. The veteran managed to tough out the issue and start all 16 regular-season games at right guard, and he's now expected to miss four-to-six weeks while recovering from surgery. He'll return to Buffalo in 2020.

