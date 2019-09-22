Feliciano was spotted with a neck brace following Sunday's win over the Bengals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

This is a tough site for Bills' starting right guard, although it's still unclear how serious the injury is. Expect Feliciano to be closely monitored in practice leading up to next Sunday's game versus the Patriots. Spencer Long will take Feliciano's spot if he can't go.

