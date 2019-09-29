Play

Feliciano (neck) is officially active for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.

Feliciano suffered the injury during last week's win over Cincinnati, and was spotted in a neck brace following the contest. He logged a full practice session Friday, and made a quick turnaround for Week 4. Now that he's officially healthy, expect him to slot into his usual starting role at right guard.

