Bills' Jon Ryan: Signed by Buffalo
Ryan signed with the Bills on Tuesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.comreports.
The team had brought in Cory Carter to compete with incumbent Colton Schmidt, but Carter was hurt in Friday's preseason game and ended up on injured reserve. The veteran Ryan will now take over that quest after being let go by the Seahawks on Monday.
