Bills' Jonathan Williams: Back at Wednesday's practice
Williams, who missed Tuesday's practice due to a minor knee injury, is back practicing Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
As expected, this was just a minor ailment and the second-year player will get right back to it. Williams remains the handcuff to LeSean McCoy, and given McCoy's age and perhaps a plan for the Bills to keep his body away from goal-line scrums, a decent fantasy sleeper in what looks to be a run-based offense.
