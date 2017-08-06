Bills' Jonathan Williams: Competition from Tolbert
Williams has shared first- and second-team reps with veteran Mike Tolbert behind LeSean McCoy though the early stages of training camp, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was thought to be emerging as the clear No. 2 behind McCoy, a position that holds value due to the Bills' strong rushing game. However, Tolbert has always had tremendous short-yardage and goal-line capability, enough that he's had modest value in deeper leagues because of his ability to score. While we think Williams would still get most of the carries should anything happen to McCoy, Tolbert would probably see a bigger role too. Williams' current value is as a guy who would spell McCoy and possibly get maybe 7-10 carries a game, some of them around the goal line, but it sounds like Tolbert could be entering that equation as well.
