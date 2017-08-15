Williams, who was limited to 27 carries for 94 yards in 11 games last season, has looked "much more confident" in training camp, Canio Marasco of the Bills' official site reports.

Williams saw limited work as rookie in 2016, working behind LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee. With Gillislee no longer in the mix, Williams merits draft consideration, given that he'd likely get most of the Bills' carries should anything happen to McCoy. That said, veteran Mike Tolbert is also on hand and is a candidate to carve out a short-yardage role in the team's offense.