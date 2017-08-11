Williams rushed for 39 yards on four carries and caught a pass for seven yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings.

Williams broke off runs for eight, 15 and 17 yards to strengthen his position as LeSean McCoy's backup entering the season. With new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison expected to utilize a run-heavy attack, Williams has the potential to carve out a consistent role. His clearest path to week-to-week fantasy relevance is through McCoy sustaining an injury, but Williams could also vulture some goal-line looks, so he remains a late-round target in the majority of settings.