Bills' Jonathan Williams: Minor knee injury
Williams suffered a knee injury in a previous practice and is listed as day-to-day, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
No one is making this sound like anything serious, so we'll see if Williams can return to action soon and suit up for the Bills' third preseason game.
More News
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Confidence building•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Practices Friday•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Suffers hamstring injury against Vikings•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Flashes explosiveness in preseason opener•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Competition from Tolbert•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Avoids league discipline•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...