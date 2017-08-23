Play

Williams suffered a knee injury in a previous practice and is listed as day-to-day, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

No one is making this sound like anything serious, so we'll see if Williams can return to action soon and suit up for the Bills' third preseason game.

