Play

Williams (hamstring) took part in Friday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

After straining his hamstring during Thursday's preseason game, Williams' ability to practice, no matter the activity level, is an encouraging sign for his health. When healthy, he's the clear-cut backup to top backfield option LeSean McCoy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories