Bills' Jonathan Williams: Suffers hamstring injury against Vikings
Coach Sean McDermott said after Thursday's game that Williams suffered a hamstring injury against the Vikings, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was easily Buffalo's best rusher Thursday as he took four carries for 39 yards -- including a 17-yard scamper. Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury during the course of the game, but McDermott did not immediately elaborate on the severity of the ailment. The Bills figure to have a further update on Williams' hamstring injury in the near future.
More News
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Flashes explosiveness in preseason opener•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Competition from Tolbert•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Avoids league discipline•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Solidifying No. 2 role•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Possible No. 2 back•
-
Bills' Jonathan Williams: Opportunity ahead•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...