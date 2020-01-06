Bills' Jonathan Woodard: Heads to Buffalo
Woodard (undisclosed) signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Monday.
Woodard spent preseason with the Dolphins but suffered an injury and was subsequently placed on IR. He reached an injury settlement with the team to become a free agent, and he found an new home in Buffalo. Woodard will battle for a depth role in 2020.
