Hancock (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason contest against the Bears, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Hancock sustained a shoulder injury in the second half of the contest, finishing his day with eight total tackles (five solo), one of which was for a loss. The safety's status will be worth monitoring at practice ahead of Saturday's preseason finale with the Buccaneers.

