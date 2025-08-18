Bills' Jordan Hancock: Suffers shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
Hancock (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason contest against the Bears, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
Hancock sustained a shoulder injury in the second half of the contest, finishing his day with eight total tackles (five solo), one of which was for a loss. The safety's status will be worth monitoring at practice ahead of Saturday's preseason finale with the Buccaneers.