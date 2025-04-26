The Bills selected Hancock in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 170th overall.

Hancock primarily served as the nickel corner at Ohio State while also mixing in at free safety and on the boundary. The 21-year-old impressed in coverage, but his average athleticism may limit his ceiling at the NFL level. Hancock may be a better fit at safety in the near term because Taron Johnson seemingly has the slot corner role locked down and the Bills drafted cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round.