Bills' Jordan Matthews: Aiming to return for opener
Matthews (chest) is optimistic about his availability for the Week 1 matchup with the Jets, but remains unsure whether he'll see any snaps in the preseason, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Matthews suffered chip fracture in his sternum shortly after being acquired by the Bills this month. That injury prevented him from playing in Thursday's preseason loss to his former team, the Eagles, but Matthews did return for individual drills over the weekend. While the wideout will look to build his workload in the days to come, it'd be understandable if his health is not risked by featuring during the exhibition slate. Prioritizing his Week 1 availability, Matthews projects as Buffalo's top receiver this season, even though his injury has slowed his introduction to the team's offense.
