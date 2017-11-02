Bills' Jordan Matthews: Clear No. 1 for Thursday
Matthews' new teammate Kelvin Benjamin, acquired in a trade with the Panthers on Tuesday, will not make his team debut Thursday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports via a source.
The decision might actually affect Buffalo's lesser receivers more, as Matthews is still a firm No. 2 even when Benjamin gets up to speed. In any matter, he'll receive a full complement of looks Thursday from Tyrod Taylor, though we'll at least note Matthews is still looking for his first game as a Bill with more than three catches or more than 61 yards.
