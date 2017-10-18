Bills' Jordan Matthews: Cleared for limited practices

The Bills cleared Matthews (thumb) to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews hasn't seen the field since requiring surgery on his right thumb after exiting the Week 4 win over the Falcons, but thanks to a Week 6 bye, he's missed just one game to date. While initial projections suggested that Matthews would be sidelined for a month or longer following the procedure, Bills head coach Sean McDermott labeled the wideout as day-to-day earlier in the week, and Matthews' clearance for practice seemingly supports the idea that he's progressing well. It's worth noting, however, that Matthews said Monday he still isn't comfortable catching passes with his right hand, so a full slate of limited practices this week might not be enough for him to earn an active status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. His status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, nonetheless, as Matthews would represent the Bills' clear top option in the passing attack if he suits up Sunday with tight end Charles Clay (knee) not yet ready to play.