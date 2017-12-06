Matthews (knee), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, may require surgery, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. "We'll see," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday, when asked if Matthews would need to go under the knife.

Matthews had been fighting through the knee injury for the past three weeks, missing one contest before returning for the Bills' last two games. The wideout also was sidelined for a large portion of the preseason with a fractured sternum and missed an additional contest due to a broken thumb, with the assortment of injuries rendering him a major disappointment this season for a Bills squad that was banking on him taking a stranglehold of the No. 1 receiver role. He'll finish the campaign with 25 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown, which could result in a cool market for the 2014 second-round pick as he heads into unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.