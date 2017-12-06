Bills' Jordan Matthews: Could require knee surgery
Matthews (knee), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, may require surgery, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. "We'll see," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday, when asked if Matthews would need to go under the knife.
Matthews had been fighting through the knee injury for the past three weeks, missing one contest before returning for the Bills' last two games. The wideout also was sidelined for a large portion of the preseason with a fractured sternum and missed an additional contest due to a broken thumb, with the assortment of injuries rendering him a major disappointment this season for a Bills squad that was banking on him taking a stranglehold of the No. 1 receiver role. He'll finish the campaign with 25 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown, which could result in a cool market for the 2014 second-round pick as he heads into unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.