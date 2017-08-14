Bills' Jordan Matthews: Deemed week-to-week with fractured sternum

Matthews (chest) was diagnosed Monday with a chip fracture of his sternum and is being labeled as week-to-week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

After trading away Sammy Watkins to the Rams and acquiring Matthews from the Eagles on Friday, the Bills were counting on more stability on the health front from their new No. 1 wideout, despite Matthews amounting to a downgrade in raw talent from the injury-prone Watkins. However, it didn't take long for Matthews to succumb to an injury of his own, as he landed hard on his chest during his first practice with the team Sunday while attempting to reel in a catch. For the second straight season, Matthews is now at risk of missing significant time during the exhibition slate, and though it didn't hinder him too much during Week 1 in 2016, he may have more difficulty reintegrating this time around given the limited reps he'll have had with his new team. Assuming Matthews is in fact ready to go by the time the regular season arrives, his fantasy outlook shouldn't change dramatically, but the present uncertainty regarding his health should at least bump him down a few spots on draft boards.