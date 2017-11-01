Bills' Jordan Matthews: Grabs three passes

Matthews caught three of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-14 win over Oakland.

Matthews has been in a no-win situation in Buffalo. After getting traded in August, Matthews fractured his chest, was slow to start the season, and then injured his thumb shortly after scoring his first touchdown of the year. He's totaled just 31 yards in his two weeks back in the lineup, but a resurgence seems a little more elusive this time. The Bills swung a huge deal for Kelvin Benjamin at the trade deadline and he figures to immediately step in as the Bills' top target, a role thought to belong to Matthews.