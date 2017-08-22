Bills' Jordan Matthews: Healing continues
Matthews (chest) is participating in some drills during Tuesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Matthews appears on track for Week 1 and coach Sean McDermott committed to that timetable in his statements Tuesday, but it'd be nice for the Bills if he could get in at least a few preseason series. The new acquisition will be counted on pretty heavily, with Sammy Watkins and Anquan Boldin no longer in the fold, and Rod Streater working through a toe injury.
