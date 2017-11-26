Bills' Jordan Matthews: Held to 15 yards in win

Matthews (knee) turned three targets into two catches for 15 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Chiefs.

Matthews didn't make much of an impact in his return to the lineup, as fellow wide receiver Zay Jones was the one to take advantage of Kelvin Benjamin's (knee) absence with an 11-yard touchdown. The former Eagles wide receiver is averaging fewer than 30 yards per game and only has one touchdown in nine appearances for his new club, so Matthews hasn't had much value in any format this season.