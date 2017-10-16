Bills' Jordan Matthews: Labeled day-to-day
Coach Sean McDermott called Matthews, who missed the Week 5 loss to the Bengals after having thumb surgery, "day-to-day," Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills are practicing Monday following their bye and Matthews won't be out on the field, so we'll see if he's able to make an appearance later in the week. Matthews was originally expected to be out a month after suffering the injury in Week 4, though McDermott had previously called him "week-to-week," so Monday's label by the coach suggests Matthews is coming along quickly in his recovery.
