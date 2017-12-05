Bills' Jordan Matthews: Lands on IR
Matthews (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills.
The 25-year-old wideout thus finishes the 2017 campaign with a career-low 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown through 10 games. With Matthews -- who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the current season -- no longer in the mix, the Bills will need to rely more on the likes of fellow wideouts Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and Kelvin Benjamin (knee) -- health permitting -- down the stretch.
