Bills' Jordan Matthews: Leaves game with thumb injury

Matthews was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a thumb injury.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Matthews had hauled in both of his targets for 10 yards and a TD. Next up for the Bills' wideout targets Sunday are Zay Jones, Andre Holmes and Kaelin Clay.

