Bills' Jordan Matthews: Leaves game with thumb injury
Matthews was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a thumb injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Matthews had hauled in both of his targets for 10 yards and a TD. Next up for the Bills' wideout targets Sunday are Zay Jones, Andre Holmes and Kaelin Clay.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Nabs key catch in win•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Tough sledding for Buffalo receivers•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Three targets in Buffalo debut•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Fully ready for Week 1•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Full-go for Wednesday's session•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Expected to start in Week 1•
-
Instant reaction: Cook injury
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.