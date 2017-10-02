Bills' Jordan Matthews: Likely out a month

Matthews (thumb) needs surgery and is expected to miss at least a month, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Matthews injured his thumb during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Falcons, finishing with two catches for 10 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the Bills. Despite playing the vast majority of offensive snaps, Matthews only has 10 catches and 13 targets through three games. His upcoming absence should allow Andre Holmes to join Zay Jones in the starting lineup, with Kaelin Clay and Brandon Tate also candidates to take on extra snaps.