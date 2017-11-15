Bills' Jordan Matthews: Limited in practice Wednesday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Matthews would be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Considering Matthews is on the practice field in any capacity to begin Week 11 preparations, it's assumed that his injury is a minor one. The knee issue might explain why Matthews was limited to just one catch for 14 yards on two targets in Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints. That production came with Tyrod Taylor under center for the Bills, but Matthews will now have to adjust to a new signal caller this weekend against the Chargers with McDermott announcing Wednesday that rookie Nathan Peterman would take over as the starting quarterback.