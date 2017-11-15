Bills' Jordan Matthews: Limited practice Wednesday

Matthews will be limited Wednesday due to a knee injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Considering Matthews will practice on a limited basis this early in the week, we'll assume the injury is minor. Perhaps it helps explain why Matthews posted an ugly 1-14-0 line in Sunday's loss to the Saints. In other news, Matthews will have a new quarterback this week, as the Bills have decided to bench Tyrod Taylor and turn to rookie Nathan Peterman.