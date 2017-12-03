Bills' Jordan Matthews: Listed as active Sunday
Matthews (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Matthews will be out there if you need him, but working in an attack that has endured struggles with consistently in the passing game thus far, he's a Week 13 fantasy dart, even with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) sidelined. Matthews has only logged one outing with more than three catches all season and is coming off a two-catch, 15-yard effort (on three targets) in Week 12's win over the Chiefs.
