Bills' Jordan Matthews: Listed as questionable this week
Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing all week.
Given that Matthews practiced all week, albeit in a limited capacity, we like his chances of returning to action for this weekend's contest. His status gains added import, with fellow wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) also listed as questionable after missing practice all week. Meanwhile, Deonte Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable as well, though he too practiced in a limited fashion all week. When all is said and done, it wouldn't surprise us if Matthews, Zay Jones and Thompson head the Bills' Week 12 wideout corps, but we'd advise anyone invested in the team's passing game this week to monitor the team's inactive list in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
