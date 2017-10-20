Bills' Jordan Matthews: Listed as questionable this week
Though listed as a full practice participant Friday, Matthews (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that he still considers Matthews day-to-day even though the wideout was able to practice all week. The Bills kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, so those considering Matthews in Week 7 lineups will be able to adjust accordingly prior to the first wave of NFL games this weekend. In four contests for the Bills to date, Matthews has logged 10 catches on 13 targets for 162 yards and a TD.
