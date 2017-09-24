Bills' Jordan Matthews: Nabs key catch in win
Matthews snatched three of five targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over Denver.
Matthews' 28-yard catch early in the second quarter helped set up Buffalo's first touchdown of the contest. Acquired late in the offseason, it is clear that Matthews is still getting acclimated to Buffalo's attack as he is averaging less than four targets per game. What should be exciting to Bills' fans, however, is that the coaching staff has found a way to use Matthews' size and athleticism to make plays down field early on. Three of Matthews' eight catches this season have gone for at least 20 yards, a rate of 37.5 percent. nearly twice his career mark of 19.1 percent. It's a small sample size, but look for Matthews' production to climb upward in Buffalo as the season progresses.
